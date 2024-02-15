CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.