Charles Lim Capital Ltd Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 30.5% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.53% of SEA worth $131,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SEA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,425 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SEA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 903,568 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $194,234,000 after acquiring an additional 514,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

SE traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.