Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.900-11.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-11.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.18. The stock had a trading volume of 902,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,900. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $257.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

