Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $561.69 and its 200 day moving average is $491.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

