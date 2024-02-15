Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,078 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Invesco worth $56,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

