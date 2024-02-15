Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Roku worth $59,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $91.24 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,109 shares of company stock worth $12,010,329 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

