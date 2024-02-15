Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,814 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Ralph Lauren worth $54,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $177.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $178.32.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

