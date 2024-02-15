Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,763 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Ally Financial worth $61,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

