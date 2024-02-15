Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $54.43 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,988 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of RLI worth $54,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RLI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.