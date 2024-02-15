Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $55.68 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $55,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $427.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.