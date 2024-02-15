Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $56.34 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Arrow Electronics worth $56,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

