Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $56.51 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $56,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 587,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,419,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.7 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

