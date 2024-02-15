Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.34 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $57,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $284,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

