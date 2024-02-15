Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $57.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.34% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $57,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after buying an additional 100,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.78.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

VNO opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.