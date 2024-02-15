Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $59.56 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of CVB Financial worth $59,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 904.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 375,426 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

CVBF stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

