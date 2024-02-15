Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $59.80 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Carter’s worth $59,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Carter's Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

