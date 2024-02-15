Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,783 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Woodward worth $61,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.03. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

