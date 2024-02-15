Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 208,121 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Valaris worth $55,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

