Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of TriNet Group worth $56,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 40.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 477.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 344.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,169 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE TNET opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.