Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $579.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $610.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.