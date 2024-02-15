CIBC Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$63.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.34.

Shares of BNS opened at C$63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$74.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.81.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5758836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

