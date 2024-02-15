Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.48. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 4,040,312 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,901,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

