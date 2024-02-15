Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.7% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $62,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.8 %

C traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 11,819,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,282,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

