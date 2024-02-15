Citigroup Upgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Buy

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

