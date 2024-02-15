CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $14.35. CleanSpark shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 15,352,100 shares.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

