CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CNH Industrial also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,152,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,409,263. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 564.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.