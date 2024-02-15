Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Colony Bankcorp worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,014 and sold 23,592 shares valued at $248,952. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,374. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.