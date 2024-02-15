Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $503.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,181. The company has a market capitalization of $389.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $505.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

