Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,165,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

