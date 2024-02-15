Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HD traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $368.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

