Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 4,297,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,094,996. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

