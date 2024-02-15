Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 111.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Confluent by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,484,960 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

