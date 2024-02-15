ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Position Increased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 303,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,153. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

