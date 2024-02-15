Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 272,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $724.59. The stock had a trading volume of 604,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $676.68 and its 200-day moving average is $603.03. The company has a market cap of $321.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $728.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

