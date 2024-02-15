CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of CSPI opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. CSP has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.04.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CSP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

