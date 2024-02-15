Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CULL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cullman Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%.

Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullman Bancorp by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

