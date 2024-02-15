CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,079,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,613,457 shares.The stock last traded at $32.16 and had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,361. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

