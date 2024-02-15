D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 169 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $164.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

