D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

DFS stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

