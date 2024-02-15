D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

