D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $302,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.