D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $323,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HP were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

