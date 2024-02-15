D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.1 %

SNY stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.