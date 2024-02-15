Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Datadog Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,409 shares of company stock valued at $117,326,054. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 245,175 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

