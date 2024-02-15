Dave Howson Sells 8,314 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $184.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

View Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.