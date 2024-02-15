David B. Blundin Sells 89,177 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EverQuote Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $529.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 666,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 420,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

