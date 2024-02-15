David Cordani Sells 2,073 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,918,606.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30.

NYSE:CI opened at $338.61 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $341.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

