David E. Lanzer Sells 18,113 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

