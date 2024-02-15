David O. Watson Sells 781 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of APLS opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.