David O. Watson Sells 781 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.