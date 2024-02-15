Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Gap Down to $384.78

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $384.78, but opened at $367.10. Deere & Company shares last traded at $368.14, with a volume of 769,227 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

